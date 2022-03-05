ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ReneSola (NYSE:SOL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $7.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.
According to Zacks, “ReneSola is currently expanding its business rapidly in the international markets. As of Sep 30, 2021, RenSola had mid-to-late-stage projects of 464 MW in the United States. Additionally, the company’s projects are under development in the states of Florida, Pennsylvania, Illinois, and California. ReneSola currently holds a solid solvency position. Apart from China, the United States continues to be a large and lucrative market for ReneSola. However, in the past year, the company’s shares have underperformed the industry. A consistent trade war between the United States and China might have an adverse effect on ReneSola’s business, which has a presence in both these nations. Rising polysilicon cost may hurt smooth installations, thereby resulting in project delays for ReneSola, which might hurt the stock.”
SOL has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet lowered ReneSola from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Roth Capital raised ReneSola from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $7.70 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James raised ReneSola from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $12.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised ReneSola from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.13.
ReneSola (NYSE:SOL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). ReneSola had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 2.94%. The firm had revenue of $15.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that ReneSola will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
ReneSola declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 6th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 12.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SOL. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in ReneSola by 521.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 3,105 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ReneSola in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,907,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of ReneSola in the 2nd quarter valued at $373,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ReneSola in the 2nd quarter valued at $265,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of ReneSola in the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. 35.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
ReneSola Company Profile (Get Rating)
ReneSola Ltd. is a pure solar project developer and operator. The firm is focused on the solar power project development, construction management, and project financing services. Its projects include U.S. RP-MN portfolio, Siedliska, Membury, Field House, Zhejiang, and Jiangsu. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ReneSola (SOL)
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ReneSola (SOL)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for ReneSola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReneSola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.