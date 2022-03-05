ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $25.19 Million

Analysts expect ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL – Get Rating) to post sales of $25.19 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for ReneSola’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $24.18 million to $26.30 million. ReneSola posted sales of $16.81 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 49.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that ReneSola will report full-year sales of $82.01 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $81.02 million to $83.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $120.13 million, with estimates ranging from $102.50 million to $151.89 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for ReneSola.

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). ReneSola had a return on equity of 2.94% and a net margin of 14.79%. The company had revenue of $15.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SOL. Zacks Investment Research raised ReneSola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James upgraded ReneSola from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Roth Capital upgraded ReneSola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $7.70 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet downgraded ReneSola from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded ReneSola from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.13.

Shares of SOL stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 948,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 980,865. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.62. ReneSola has a 52 week low of $4.53 and a 52 week high of $17.56. The company has a market cap of $375.94 million, a PE ratio of 31.71 and a beta of 2.36.

ReneSola declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, December 6th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 12.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ReneSola by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,685,665 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,939,000 after buying an additional 1,850,926 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of ReneSola by 89.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,097,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,460,000 after buying an additional 1,459,644 shares during the last quarter. Covalis Capital LLP purchased a new position in shares of ReneSola in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,054,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ReneSola by 357.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,067,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,714,000 after purchasing an additional 833,932 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of ReneSola by 434.0% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 756,776 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,510,000 after purchasing an additional 615,065 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.33% of the company’s stock.

ReneSola Ltd. is a pure solar project developer and operator. The firm is focused on the solar power project development, construction management, and project financing services. Its projects include U.S. RP-MN portfolio, Siedliska, Membury, Field House, Zhejiang, and Jiangsu. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

