Renaissance Technologies LLC Takes Position in TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,484,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.35% of TherapeuticsMD at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TXMD. Morgan Stanley raised its position in TherapeuticsMD by 39.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,203,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882,996 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in TherapeuticsMD by 90.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 5,344,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,962,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534,600 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in TherapeuticsMD by 99.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,962,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972,577 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in TherapeuticsMD by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,002,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,713,000 after buying an additional 1,818,736 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in TherapeuticsMD during the 3rd quarter worth $755,000. Institutional investors own 31.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXMD stock opened at $0.21 on Friday. TherapeuticsMD, Inc. has a one year low of $0.18 and a one year high of $1.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.76.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of TherapeuticsMD from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

About TherapeuticsMD

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of products for women. The firm’s technology, SYMBODA, develops advanced hormone therapy pharmaceutical products to enable delivery of bio-identical hormones through a variety of dosage forms and administration routes.

