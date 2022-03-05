Renaissance Technologies LLC Takes $1.02 Million Position in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,016,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Sonic Automotive by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Sonic Automotive by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 19,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Sonic Automotive by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in Sonic Automotive by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 28,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the period. 56.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SAH opened at $51.27 on Friday. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.33 and a 52-week high of $58.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 2.27.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.81. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 39.53%. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Sonic Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Sonic Automotive’s payout ratio is 5.94%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SAH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sonic Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Sonic Automotive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Sonic Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th.

Sonic Automotive

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as a automotive retailer. Its services include sales of both new and used cars and light trucks, sales of replacement parts and performance of vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint and repair services and arrangement of extended service contracts, financing, insurance, vehicle protection products and other aftermarket products for automotive customers.

