Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 18,469 Shares of Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 387,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 18,469 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.21% of Pluristem Therapeutics worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Pluristem Therapeutics by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 6,680 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 98.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,169 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 12,479 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Pluristem Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pluristem Therapeutics by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 61,759 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 11,204 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC grew its holdings in Pluristem Therapeutics by 89.6% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 49,646 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 23,456 shares during the last quarter. 19.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Pluristem Therapeutics stock opened at $2.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 6.27 and a current ratio of 6.27. Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.36 and a 52 week high of $5.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.08 million, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.95.

Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.04. Research analysts forecast that Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Zami Aberman bought 80,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.80 per share, with a total value of $145,108.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

PSTI has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Pluristem Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pluristem Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Pluristem Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage company, which engages in cell therapy development. It develops placenta-based cell therapy product candidates for the treatment of multiple ischemic, inflammatory and hematologic conditions. The firm focuses on the development, clinical trials and manufacturing of cell therapeutics and related technologies.

