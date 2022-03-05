Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Position in Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 382,038 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,910 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Venator Materials worth $1,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VNTR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Venator Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Venator Materials by 5.5% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 277,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 14,449 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Venator Materials by 47.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 59,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 19,241 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Venator Materials by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 1,427,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,067,000 after purchasing an additional 64,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Research & Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Venator Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VNTR opened at $2.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.86. Venator Materials PLC has a one year low of $2.01 and a one year high of $5.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.74.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $535.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.27 million. Venator Materials had a negative net margin of 6.92% and a negative return on equity of 1.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Venator Materials PLC will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VNTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Venator Materials from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Venator Materials from $3.50 to $2.95 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Venator Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.28.

Venator Materials Plc engages in the manufacture and marketing of chemical products. The firm focuses on development and manufacture of titanium dioxide pigments and performance additives. It operates through two segments: Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment involves the creation of (TiO2) from titanium bearing ores and is a white inert pigment that provides whiteness, opacity and brightness to thousands of everyday items, including coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, food and personal care products.

