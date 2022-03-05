Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 23,300 Shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRBS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRBS – Get Rating) by 71.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.30% of Blue Ridge Bankshares worth $985,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Blue Ridge Bankshares by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 903,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,895,000 after buying an additional 7,260 shares during the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC increased its stake in Blue Ridge Bankshares by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 895,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,763,000 after buying an additional 121,260 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Blue Ridge Bankshares by 336.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 766,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,421,000 after buying an additional 590,453 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Blue Ridge Bankshares by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 316,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,560,000 after buying an additional 2,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Blue Ridge Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRBS stock opened at $15.65 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.46 and a 200-day moving average of $17.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.95. Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.20 and a 12-month high of $19.22.

Blue Ridge Bankshares (NASDAQ:BRBS – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $43.08 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc operates as a holding company for Blue Ridge Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and mortgage lending services. It also offers personal checking and savings accounts, business checking and money market accounts, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

