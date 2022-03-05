Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Regulus Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

Shares of Regulus Therapeutics stock opened at $0.29 on Wednesday. Regulus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.19 and a 12 month high of $2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.44 million, a P/E ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.45.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGLS. DAFNA Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $1,750,000. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Regulus Therapeutics by 94.9% during the 4th quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,731,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329,553 shares during the period. Endurant Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 9.7% in the second quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 2,607,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 231,117 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 13.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 670,747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 81,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Regulus Therapeutics by 13.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 564,462 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 64,837 shares during the last quarter. 51.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regulus Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of drugs targeting microRNAs. Its two lead product candidates, RG-012 and RGLS4326, are in clinical development. RG-012 is an anti-miR targeting miR-21 in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease.

