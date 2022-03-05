Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Regulus Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.
Shares of Regulus Therapeutics stock opened at $0.29 on Wednesday. Regulus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.19 and a 12 month high of $2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.44 million, a P/E ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.45.
Regulus Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Regulus Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of drugs targeting microRNAs. Its two lead product candidates, RG-012 and RGLS4326, are in clinical development. RG-012 is an anti-miR targeting miR-21 in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Regulus Therapeutics (RGLS)
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Receive News & Ratings for Regulus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regulus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.