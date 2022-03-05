Refinable (FINE) Price Down 2.3% Over Last Week

Refinable (CURRENCY:FINE) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. One Refinable coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000269 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Refinable has traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Refinable has a market capitalization of $4.36 million and $610,789.00 worth of Refinable was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002538 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001922 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00043963 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,645.92 or 0.06711815 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39,398.92 or 0.99942035 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.70 or 0.00044894 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.13 or 0.00048531 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002919 BTC.

Refinable’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,059,833 coins. Refinable’s official Twitter account is @refinableapp

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refinable directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Refinable should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Refinable using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

