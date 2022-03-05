Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Reaches New 1-Year Low on Insider Selling

Shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $19.57 and last traded at $19.63, with a volume of 5575 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.47.

Specifically, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.53, for a total transaction of $645,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Nagel sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.09, for a total value of $469,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 152,814 shares of company stock valued at $4,811,509. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Redfin in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Redfin from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Redfin from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wedbush cut their price objective on Redfin from $38.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Redfin from $70.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.23.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.32 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.72 and a 200 day moving average of $41.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.05. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 33.81% and a negative net margin of 5.70%. The business had revenue of $643.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Redfin Co. will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Redfin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Redfin by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Redfin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in Redfin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in Redfin by 566.7% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. 89.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

