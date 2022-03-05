Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) Shares Purchased by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Rating) by 1,402.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,868 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,552 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.07% of Red Rock Resorts worth $4,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RRR. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Red Rock Resorts in the first quarter worth about $486,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 111.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 147,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,248,000 after acquiring an additional 77,600 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 11.8% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 86,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,666,000 after acquiring an additional 9,116 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 37.9% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 3,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 86.8% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 69,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after buying an additional 32,443 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RRR opened at $46.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.87. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 2.47. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.39 and a twelve month high of $58.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.74.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $1.13. The company had revenue of $422.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.04 million. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 52.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Red Rock Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RRR shares. Bank of America cut Red Rock Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $64.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Macquarie lowered shares of Red Rock Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Red Rock Resorts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.22.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and development of gaming and entertainment facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. Its amenities include restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theatres, bowling and convention or banquet space, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering.

