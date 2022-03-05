Real Good Food (NASDAQ:RGF) and The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Head-To-Head Analysis

Real Good Food (NASDAQ:RGF – Get Rating) and The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Real Good Food and The Hain Celestial Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Real Good Food 0 0 3 0 3.00 The Hain Celestial Group 0 1 5 0 2.83

Real Good Food currently has a consensus target price of $15.50, suggesting a potential upside of 150.00%. The Hain Celestial Group has a consensus target price of $51.40, suggesting a potential upside of 49.51%. Given Real Good Food’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Real Good Food is more favorable than The Hain Celestial Group.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Real Good Food and The Hain Celestial Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Real Good Food N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A The Hain Celestial Group $1.97 billion 1.59 $77.36 million $1.27 27.07

The Hain Celestial Group has higher revenue and earnings than Real Good Food.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

62.3% of Real Good Food shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.3% of The Hain Celestial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.9% of The Hain Celestial Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Real Good Food and The Hain Celestial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Real Good Food N/A N/A N/A The Hain Celestial Group 6.67% 10.12% 6.29%

Summary

The Hain Celestial Group beats Real Good Food on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Real Good Food (Get Rating)

The Real Good Food Company Inc. is a health and wellness focused frozen food company. It develops, markets and manufactures foods designed to be high in protein, low in sugar and made from gluten and grain-free ingredients. The Real Good Food Company Inc. is based in CHERRY HILL, N.J.

About The Hain Celestial Group (Get Rating)

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. Its brands include Alba Botanica, Avalon Organics, Earth’s Best, JASON, Live Clean, Imagine, and Queen Helene. The company was founded by Irwin David Simon on May 19, 1993 and is headquartered in Lake Success, NY.

