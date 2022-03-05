Raymond James Increases Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) Price Target to C$19.00

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by analysts at Raymond James from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 26.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. boosted their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$12.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. ATB Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$16.50 price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Cormark boosted their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$13.50 to C$16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Freehold Royalties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$15.77.

Shares of TSE:FRU opened at C$15.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$12.91 and its 200 day moving average is C$11.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.44, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 4.54. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 47.17. Freehold Royalties has a fifty-two week low of C$7.02 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.04.

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.7 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 11,000 producing wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

