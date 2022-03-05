Raymond James Boosts NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) Price Target to C$9.00

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Raymond James from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Raymond James also issued estimates for NexGen Energy’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on NXE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NexGen Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on NexGen Energy from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.75.

Get NexGen Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NXE opened at $5.08 on Thursday. NexGen Energy has a twelve month low of $3.07 and a twelve month high of $6.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -16.39 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 16.04, a quick ratio of 16.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). On average, analysts forecast that NexGen Energy will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in NexGen Energy by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 321,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 23,251 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 831,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,641,000 after purchasing an additional 146,422 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,840,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,432,000 after purchasing an additional 70,030 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 5,857.4% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,483,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,500 shares during the period. Finally, L1 Capital Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd now owns 10,254,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,812,000 after purchasing an additional 383,841 shares during the period. 20.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NexGen Energy (Get Rating)

NexGen Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties. Its uranium project portfolio includes Arrow, South Arrow, Harpoon, Rook I, IsoEnergy, and SW1 property. The company was founded by Leigh B. Curyer on March 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NexGen Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexGen Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.