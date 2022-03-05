Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $31.13

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $31.13 and last traded at $31.48, with a volume of 22244 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.82.

RANJY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Randstad in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Randstad from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Randstad from €64.00 ($71.91) to €69.00 ($77.53) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Randstad from €59.00 ($66.29) to €60.00 ($67.42) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.67.

Get Randstad alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.42 and a 200 day moving average of $34.73.

Randstad NV engages in the provision of solutions in the fields of flexible work and human resources services. It operates through the following segments: Staffing, Professionals, and Executive Search. The Staffing segment recruits candidates for manufacturing, logistics and administrative jobs. Its service portfolio includes Inhouse, Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO), Managed Services Programs (MSP), Payrolling, Outsourcing, and Outplacement.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Randstad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Randstad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.