Rain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAIN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Rain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAIN – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ RAIN opened at $5.29 on Friday. Rain Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.07 and a twelve month high of $23.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.11 and a 200 day moving average of $13.05.

RAIN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Rain Therapeutics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Rain Therapeutics from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rain Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RAIN. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rain Therapeutics by 539.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 4,701 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Rain Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Rain Therapeutics by 88.6% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 4,096 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Rain Therapeutics by 122.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 5,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rain Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rain Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, engages in developing therapies that target oncogenic drivers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is RAIN-32, a small molecule oral inhibitor of mouse double minute 2, which is oncogenic in various cancers. The company is also developing RAIN-32 that has completed Phase II clinical trial in liposarcoma, Phase I clinical trial in solid tumors, and Phase II clinical trial in intimal sarcoma, as well as RAD52 for tumors, including breast, ovarian, prostate, and other cancers.

