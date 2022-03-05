Rain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAIN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Rain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAIN – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
NASDAQ RAIN opened at $5.29 on Friday. Rain Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.07 and a twelve month high of $23.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.11 and a 200 day moving average of $13.05.
RAIN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Rain Therapeutics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Rain Therapeutics from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rain Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.
About Rain Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Rain Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, engages in developing therapies that target oncogenic drivers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is RAIN-32, a small molecule oral inhibitor of mouse double minute 2, which is oncogenic in various cancers. The company is also developing RAIN-32 that has completed Phase II clinical trial in liposarcoma, Phase I clinical trial in solid tumors, and Phase II clinical trial in intimal sarcoma, as well as RAD52 for tumors, including breast, ovarian, prostate, and other cancers.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rain Therapeutics (RAIN)
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Receive News & Ratings for Rain Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rain Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.