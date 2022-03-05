Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of QUMU stock opened at $1.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.52 million, a P/E ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Qumu has a 1-year low of $1.72 and a 1-year high of $8.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.22.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QUMU. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Qumu by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 1,695,785 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,206,000 after acquiring an additional 328,263 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Qumu by 341.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 221,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 171,100 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Qumu by 147.4% in the 3rd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 230,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 137,100 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Qumu in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $322,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qumu in the 3rd quarter valued at about $264,000. 40.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Qumu Corp. provides the software solutions to create, manage, secure, distribute and measure the success of live and on-demand video for the enterprise. It offers enterprise video content management software solutions, hardware, maintenance and support, and professional and other services. The company platform enables global organizations to drive employee engagement, increase access to video, and modernize the workplace by providing a more efficient and effective way to share knowledge.

