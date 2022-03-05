Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) Trading Down 11.9% This Week

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded down 7.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 5th. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a total market capitalization of $21.26 million and $49,278.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can now be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00000716 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded down 11.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,048.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,638.23 or 0.06756244 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103.16 or 0.00264188 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $289.60 or 0.00741631 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00013687 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.47 or 0.00070340 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00007608 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.96 or 0.00409648 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.37 or 0.00290317 BTC.

About Quantum Resistant Ledger

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CRYPTO:QRL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. It launched on June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 76,049,449 coins. The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official website is theqrl.org . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Quantum Resistant Ledger is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a future-proof, post-quantum value store and decentralized communication platform. It utilizes a PoW (Proof of Work) algorithm, the Cryptonight v7, with further intention to be forked to a PoS (Proof of Stake). Additionally, the QRL features a web wallet, desktop apps, and an explorer. “

Buying and Selling Quantum Resistant Ledger

