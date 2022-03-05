Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($0.07) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Quantum’s earnings. Quantum reported earnings of $0.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 333.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Quantum will report full-year earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to $0.03. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Quantum.

Get Quantum alerts:

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.08). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have issued reports on QMCO. Oppenheimer downgraded Quantum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on Quantum from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. B. Riley downgraded Quantum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quantum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of QMCO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Quantum by 11.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,677,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,451,000 after acquiring an additional 281,692 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quantum by 17.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 957,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,597,000 after acquiring an additional 140,815 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quantum by 19.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 122,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 19,741 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Quantum by 18.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 525,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,623,000 after acquiring an additional 82,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Quantum by 218.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 279,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 192,028 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Quantum stock opened at $2.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $160.51 million, a PE ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 2.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.37 and a 200 day moving average of $5.21. Quantum has a 52 week low of $2.36 and a 52 week high of $9.47.

About Quantum (Get Rating)

Quantum Corp. engages in the manufacture of computer storage device. It provides solutions for storing and protecting information in physical, virtual and cloud environments. The company was founded by Joel N. Harrison and James M. McCoy in 1980 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Quantum (QMCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quantum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.