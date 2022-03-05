Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Lifted to “Buy” at B. Riley

B. Riley upgraded shares of Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has $129.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $122.00.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PWR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quanta Services from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $131.36.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PWR opened at $109.17 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $105.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.77. Quanta Services has a twelve month low of $78.79 and a twelve month high of $124.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a PE ratio of 32.59 and a beta of 1.17.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. Analysts expect that Quanta Services will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 14,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.65, for a total transaction of $1,614,936.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bernard Fried sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total value of $337,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,217 shares of company stock valued at $2,130,408. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PWR. Standard Investments LLC purchased a new position in Quanta Services in the third quarter valued at about $175,624,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Quanta Services by 12,220.8% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,025,341 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,019 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Quanta Services in the third quarter valued at about $90,659,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in Quanta Services in the third quarter valued at about $84,921,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,159,808 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $476,964,000 after acquiring an additional 634,304 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.