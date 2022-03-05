Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Friday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quanex Building Products from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th.

NYSE:NX traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 173,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,438. Quanex Building Products has a 1 year low of $20.32 and a 1 year high of $29.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.07 and a 200-day moving average of $22.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $773.29 million, a PE ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The construction company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. Quanex Building Products had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 14.67%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Quanex Building Products will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.82%.

In other news, Director Jason Lippert acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.40 per share, with a total value of $117,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Laverne Wilson acquired 4,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.91 per share, for a total transaction of $100,163.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 12,468 shares of company stock worth $301,718. 3.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Quanex Building Products in the 4th quarter valued at $82,720,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Quanex Building Products by 107.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 589,303 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,617,000 after purchasing an additional 304,827 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new stake in Quanex Building Products in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,140,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 7.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,190,375 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,250,000 after purchasing an additional 216,606 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 530,426 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,144,000 after acquiring an additional 137,148 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.78% of the company’s stock.

Quanex Building Products Corp. engages in the manufacture of components sold to original equipment manufacturers in the building products industry. It also designs and produces energy-efficient fenestration products in addition to kitchen and bath cabinet components. The firm operates through the following segments: North American Engineered Components, European Engineered Components, North American Cabinet Components, Unallocated Corporate and Other.

