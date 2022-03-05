QP Wealth Management LLC Has $3.48 Million Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

QP Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,337 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 3.7% of QP Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. QP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter valued at about $72,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter valued at about $127,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 914.3% in the third quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 639 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT traded down $6.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $289.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,356,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,118,945. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.87, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.91. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $226.46 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $306.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $311.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The business’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.41%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $364.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Microsoft from $360.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Fundamental Research increased their price target on Microsoft from $299.93 to $306.55 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Summit Insights reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.99.

In related news, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $295.48 per share, with a total value of $502,316.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total value of $8,487,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

