QP Wealth Management LLC Has $1.54 Million Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

QP Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,914 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories comprises approximately 1.6% of QP Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. QP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ABT. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 41,867 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $5,892,000 after acquiring an additional 8,688 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 43,861 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $6,173,000 after acquiring an additional 4,584 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,417 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,316 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Nancy Mckinstry sold 1,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.42, for a total transaction of $187,901.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Louis H. Morrone sold 9,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total transaction of $1,308,658.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,073 shares of company stock valued at $9,631,662 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.58.

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $121.41. The stock had a trading volume of 5,911,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,768,543. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $105.36 and a 52 week high of $142.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $127.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.10 billion, a PE ratio of 30.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.76.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.11. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 27.06%. The company had revenue of $11.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, December 10th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the healthcare product maker to buy up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.72%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile (Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.