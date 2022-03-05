Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:DPZ)

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Slagle now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $4.73 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $4.72.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.28 by ($0.03). Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.46 EPS. Domino’s Pizza’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on DPZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $468.00 to $440.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $550.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $535.00 to $460.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $535.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $480.00 to $445.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $488.88.

Shares of NYSE:DPZ opened at $413.71 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza has a twelve month low of $319.71 and a twelve month high of $567.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $463.25 and its 200 day moving average is $491.04. The company has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a PE ratio of 31.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.64.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.59%.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.89, for a total value of $63,159.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DPZ. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 512.5% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 49 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1,016.7% during the 4th quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Domino’s Pizza (Get Rating)

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.