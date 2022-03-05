Q4 2022 Earnings Forecast for Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Healthcare Trust of America in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.45 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.46. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Healthcare Trust of America’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.88 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 3.08% and a net margin of 12.78%. The company had revenue of $195.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Healthcare Trust of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on HTA. Zacks Investment Research raised Healthcare Trust of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Healthcare Trust of America in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank lowered Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. StockNews.com lowered Healthcare Trust of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.14.

Shares of Healthcare Trust of America stock opened at $31.70 on Thursday. Healthcare Trust of America has a one year low of $26.11 and a one year high of $34.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.87 and its 200 day moving average is $31.97. The stock has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.05 and a beta of 0.64.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Healthcare Trust of America’s payout ratio is 295.46%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 15.9% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 25,611,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $759,761,000 after purchasing an additional 3,521,615 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,199,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $540,894,000 after acquiring an additional 573,695 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,516,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $450,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832,247 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,349,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $278,792,000 after acquiring an additional 627,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,083,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $180,441,000 after acquiring an additional 756,344 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

