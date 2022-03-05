Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Cara Therapeutics, Inc. Lowered by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:CARA)

Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Cara Therapeutics in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst D. Amsellem now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.06. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Cara Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.13). During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Cara Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Cara Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Cara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Cara Therapeutics stock opened at $10.70 on Friday. Cara Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $29.65. The company has a market capitalization of $572.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.29.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 52.6% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 94.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

CARA Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus by selectively targeting peripheral kappa opioid receptors (KORs). Its portfolio includes opioid-based products, anesthetic-based drugs, and analgesics that targets to alleviate itch and pain.

