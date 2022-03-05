Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Laurentian Bank of Canada Boosted by Analyst (TSE:LB)

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial upped their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.12 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.08. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Laurentian Bank of Canada’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

LB has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$49.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$51.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Veritas Investment Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Laurentian Bank of Canada has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$47.40.

Shares of LB opened at C$41.91 on Friday. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of C$36.54 and a 1 year high of C$45.29. The stock has a market cap of C$1.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$42.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$41.68.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 10th. The company reported C$1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C$0.15. The company had revenue of C$250.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$252.40 million.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 155.34%.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

