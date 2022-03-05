Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Increased by B. Riley

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at B. Riley lifted their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Urban Outfitters in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 1st. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now anticipates that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of $1.14 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.08. B. Riley also issued estimates for Urban Outfitters’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on URBN. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $37.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.86.

NASDAQ URBN opened at $25.32 on Thursday. Urban Outfitters has a twelve month low of $24.61 and a twelve month high of $42.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.92.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.09). Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 6.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in URBN. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Urban Outfitters by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Urban Outfitters during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Urban Outfitters by 1,544.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Urban Outfitters during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 186.8% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,710 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the period. 71.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs, and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

