Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc Raised by Analyst (NYSE:CCCS)

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCCS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair raised their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report released on Tuesday, March 1st. William Blair analyst B. Suri now anticipates that the company will earn $0.08 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.07. William Blair has a “Buy” rating on the stock.
CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02.
NYSE:CCCS opened at $10.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.13. CCC Intelligent Solutions has a twelve month low of $8.58 and a twelve month high of $13.46.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glenview Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,287,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,310,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Finally, Duquesne Family Office LLC acquired a new position in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,963,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.22% of the company’s stock.
CCC Intelligent Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)
Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. is a blank check company. It aims to acquire a business via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase and reorganization. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. is based in San Francisco, California.
