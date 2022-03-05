Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc Raised by Analyst (NYSE:CCCS)

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCCS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair raised their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report released on Tuesday, March 1st. William Blair analyst B. Suri now anticipates that the company will earn $0.08 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.07. William Blair has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Get CCC Intelligent Solutions alerts:

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CCC Intelligent Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

NYSE:CCCS opened at $10.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.13. CCC Intelligent Solutions has a twelve month low of $8.58 and a twelve month high of $13.46.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glenview Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,287,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,310,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Finally, Duquesne Family Office LLC acquired a new position in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,963,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.22% of the company’s stock.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. is a blank check company. It aims to acquire a business via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase and reorganization. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. is based in San Francisco, California.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CCC Intelligent Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCC Intelligent Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.