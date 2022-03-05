Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Lifted by Cormark

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BMO) – Cormark boosted their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Bank of Montreal in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now expects that the bank will post earnings of $3.32 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.23. Cormark currently has a “Buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Bank of Montreal’s Q3 2022 earnings at $3.38 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.29 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $13.88 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.68 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.71 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.95 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.87 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $15.21 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. CIBC raised their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$158.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Veritas Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. started coverage on Bank of Montreal in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$159.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Bank of Montreal to C$162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Desjardins upgraded Bank of Montreal to a “buy” rating and set a C$145.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$149.71.

Shares of BMO opened at C$146.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$94.84 billion and a PE ratio of 12.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$145.05 and a 200 day moving average of C$136.81. Bank of Montreal has a 52-week low of C$107.36 and a 52-week high of C$152.87.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BMO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The bank reported C$3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.16 by C$0.17. The firm had revenue of C$6.57 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.95%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

