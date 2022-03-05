Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Endo International plc Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:ENDP)

Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP – Get Rating) (TSE:ENL) – Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Endo International in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler analyst D. Amsellem now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.33. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Endo International’s FY2023 earnings at $1.19 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.27 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.28 EPS.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP – Get Rating) (TSE:ENL) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Endo International had a negative return on equity of 108.42% and a net margin of 2.30%. The business had revenue of $789.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ENDP. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Endo International from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays cut Endo International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Endo International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut Endo International from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Endo International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

NASDAQ ENDP opened at $2.35 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.85. Endo International has a one year low of $1.94 and a one year high of $8.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $549.13 million, a P/E ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.11.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Endo International by 430.5% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,399,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946,841 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Endo International by 108.1% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 871,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after purchasing an additional 452,778 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Endo International by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,280,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,094,000 after purchasing an additional 425,177 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Endo International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $814,000. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Endo International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $681,000. 73.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Endo International Plc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing, manufacturing, and distributing of branded and generic pharmaceutical products. The firm operates through the following segments: Branded Pharmaceuticals, Sterile Injectables, Generic Pharmaceuticals and International Pharmaceuticals.

