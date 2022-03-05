Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Reduced by Wedbush

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of SoFi Technologies in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.14) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.11). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for SoFi Technologies’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.40) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.19) EPS.

SOFI has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup began coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lowered SoFi Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on SoFi Technologies from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $30.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $28.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SoFi Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.86.

SOFI opened at $10.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.80. SoFi Technologies has a 1 year low of $8.82 and a 1 year high of $24.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 17.57 and a current ratio of 17.58.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $279.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.85) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SoFi Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 119.4% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 40.0% during the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 250.0% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Anthony Noto acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.96 per share, for a total transaction of $149,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Micah Heavener sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 35.10% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. The company operates through three reportable segments: Lending, Financial Services, and Technology Platform. Its financial services allow its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. The company offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

