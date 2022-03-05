Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Fate Therapeutics, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:FATE)

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Fate Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler analyst E. Tenthoff now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.68) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.67). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Fate Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.92) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.20) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($1.03) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.09) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.09) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.15) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($4.35) EPS.

Get Fate Therapeutics alerts:

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $17.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 379.89% and a negative return on equity of 29.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on FATE. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $107.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup raised shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $94.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Roth Capital cut their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $122.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.00.

NASDAQ FATE opened at $32.47 on Friday. Fate Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $30.14 and a 52 week high of $98.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.81. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.56 and a beta of 1.56.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 99.6% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 1,444.4% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 939.8% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 575.9% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fate Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $125,000. 99.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Yu-Waye Chu sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total transaction of $385,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 25,000 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.66, for a total transaction of $1,191,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 131,702 shares of company stock valued at $6,239,837. Insiders own 18.58% of the company’s stock.

About Fate Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.