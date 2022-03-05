Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Endo International plc Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:ENDP)

Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP – Get Rating) (TSE:ENL) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Endo International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler analyst D. Amsellem now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.41 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.47. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Endo International’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

ENDP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays lowered Endo International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Endo International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Endo International from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Endo International from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.50.

ENDP stock opened at $2.35 on Thursday. Endo International has a 52-week low of $1.94 and a 52-week high of $8.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.85. The company has a market capitalization of $549.13 million, a PE ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.11.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP – Get Rating) (TSE:ENL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $789.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.97 million. Endo International had a negative return on equity of 108.42% and a net margin of 2.30%. Endo International’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENDP. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Endo International in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Endo International by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Endo International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Endo International by 130.0% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 13,663 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Endo International in the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.62% of the company’s stock.

Endo International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Endo International Plc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing, manufacturing, and distributing of branded and generic pharmaceutical products. The firm operates through the following segments: Branded Pharmaceuticals, Sterile Injectables, Generic Pharmaceuticals and International Pharmaceuticals.

