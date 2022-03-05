Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Agenus Inc. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:AGEN)

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Agenus in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 1st. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.29) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.25). William Blair also issued estimates for Agenus’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.20) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.22) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.29) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.14) EPS.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.10). During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share.

AGEN has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet raised Agenus from a “d-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. B. Riley lowered their target price on Agenus from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded Agenus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Agenus from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.75.

AGEN stock opened at $2.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $747.38 million, a PE ratio of -24.25 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.06. Agenus has a 52 week low of $2.34 and a 52 week high of $6.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

In other news, insider Steven J. O’day sold 38,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total transaction of $118,357.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Agenus by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,170,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,170,000 after buying an additional 8,857,832 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Agenus by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,649,673 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,957 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Agenus by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,791,454 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,405,000 after buying an additional 154,875 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in Agenus by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 5,005,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,119,000 after buying an additional 1,950,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Agenus by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,099,752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,201,000 after purchasing an additional 485,391 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.60% of the company’s stock.

Agenus, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technologies to treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Balstilimab, Zalifrelimab, AGEN1181, AGEN1327, and AGEN1777. The company was founded by Garo H. Armen and Pramod K.

