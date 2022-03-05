Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for The Wendy’s Company Issued By Truist Financial (NASDAQ:WEN)

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Truist Financial lowered their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Wendy’s in a report released on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial analyst J. Bartlett now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.19. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Wendy’s’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.16 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on WEN. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wendy’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.78.

Wendy’s stock opened at $21.53 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.99 and its 200-day moving average is $22.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32. Wendy’s has a 12 month low of $18.86 and a 12 month high of $29.46. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.96.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $473.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.89 million. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 34.33% and a net margin of 9.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is a positive change from Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.54%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Wendy’s by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 1.8% in the third quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 26,676 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Wendy’s by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 26,126 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Wendy’s by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,863 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Wendy’s by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 24,253 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

