Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) Issued By Truist Financial

Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Truist Financial decreased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Interface in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial analyst K. Hughes now anticipates that the textile maker will earn $0.16 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.19. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Interface’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Get Interface alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TILE. StockNews.com cut shares of Interface from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Interface from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Interface from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday.

Shares of TILE opened at $14.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.78. Interface has a 1-year low of $11.88 and a 1-year high of $18.03. The stock has a market cap of $829.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.87.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The textile maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.15. Interface had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The company had revenue of $339.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.67 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Interface by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,484,692 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $151,280,000 after acquiring an additional 244,770 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Interface by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,721,060 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $71,524,000 after acquiring an additional 104,720 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Interface by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,854,133 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $61,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270,697 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Interface by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,721,656 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $59,360,000 after acquiring an additional 40,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Interface by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,981,592 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,318,000 after buying an additional 91,463 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

Interface Company Profile (Get Rating)

Interface, Inc is a flooring company, which offers carpet tile & resilient flooring, including luxury vinyl tile and rubber flooring products. The firm designs, manufactures and sells modular carpet, manufactured for the commercial and institutional markets under the interface brand, and for consumer markets as FLOR modular carpets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Interface Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interface and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.