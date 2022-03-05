Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Humanigen, Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:HGEN)

Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Humanigen in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 28th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Degeeter now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.37) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.36). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Humanigen’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS.

Get Humanigen alerts:

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.12. Humanigen had a negative return on equity of 1,648.20% and a negative net margin of 6,582.73%.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Humanigen in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Humanigen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Humanigen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

NASDAQ:HGEN opened at $2.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of -1.52. Humanigen has a 1-year low of $1.67 and a 1-year high of $29.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.16.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Murchinson Ltd. raised its holdings in Humanigen by 350.0% in the 4th quarter. Murchinson Ltd. now owns 4,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,763,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Humanigen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,993,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Humanigen by 2,162.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 886,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,297,000 after buying an additional 847,109 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Humanigen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,121,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Humanigen by 2,996.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 449,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,667,000 after buying an additional 435,197 shares in the last quarter. 39.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Humanigen news, CEO Cameron Durrant acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.34 per share, with a total value of $93,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward P. Jordan acquired 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.32 per share, with a total value of $29,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Humanigen Company Profile (Get Rating)

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of immuno-oncology and immunology monoclonal antibodies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cytokine storm associated with COVID-19; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial as a sequenced therapy in combination with CD19 targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies to treat patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Humanigen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humanigen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.