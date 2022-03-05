Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) Issued By Wedbush

Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Green Brick Partners in a report released on Thursday, March 3rd. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.79 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.66. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Green Brick Partners’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.24 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.49 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.82 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on GRBK. Zacks Investment Research raised Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com raised Green Brick Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

NASDAQ:GRBK opened at $22.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.55. Green Brick Partners has a fifty-two week low of $18.27 and a fifty-two week high of $32.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 4.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.88.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.08. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 12.95%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share.

In other Green Brick Partners news, Director Richard S. Press sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $150,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 39.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 117,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after acquiring an additional 16,810 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 193.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 326,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,895,000 after acquiring an additional 215,070 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

Green Brick Partners, Inc engages in residential land development and homebuilding. It operates through the following segments: Builder Operations Central, Builder Operations Southeast, and Land Development segments. The Builder Operations Central segment segment represents operations of its builders in Texas.

