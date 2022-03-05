Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:ARCT)

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating) – Analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note issued on Monday, February 28th. Piper Sandler analyst Y. Rahimi now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($1.02) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($1.16). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Arcturus Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $14.29 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $27.90 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $58.09 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $53.54 EPS.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.77) by $0.30. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,647.99% and a negative return on equity of 61.88%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.25) EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $93.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $47.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $118.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arcturus Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCT opened at $18.85 on Thursday. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $18.55 and a 1 year high of $65.00. The stock has a market cap of $496.90 million, a P/E ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 2.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.72 and a 200 day moving average of $38.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 6.19 and a quick ratio of 6.19.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARCT. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,056,074 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,095,000 after acquiring an additional 585,733 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 179.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 247,544 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,377,000 after buying an additional 159,019 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 635.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 128,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,337,000 after buying an additional 152,106 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,358,532 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,911,000 after buying an additional 143,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,358,532 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,492,000 after buying an additional 143,631 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $324,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,100 shares of company stock worth $724,000. Company insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage mRNA medicines and vaccines company, which focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its products include LUNAR-COV19, LUNAR-FLU, LUNAR-OTC, and LUNAR-CF. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

