Purple Innovation, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.25) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:PRPL)

Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at B. Riley cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Purple Innovation in a report released on Wednesday, March 2nd. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.01). B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Purple Innovation’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

PRPL has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $10.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Purple Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Raymond James downgraded Purple Innovation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Roth Capital cut Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Purple Innovation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.45.

NASDAQ:PRPL opened at $7.57 on Friday. Purple Innovation has a fifty-two week low of $5.05 and a fifty-two week high of $36.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $506.64 million, a P/E ratio of 126.17, a P/E/G ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.11.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $186.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.99 million. Purple Innovation had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 11.40%. Purple Innovation’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRPL. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 156.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Purple Innovation by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Purple Innovation by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 31.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the period.

In other Purple Innovation news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 155,344 shares of Purple Innovation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.46 per share, for a total transaction of $2,090,930.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Casey Kale Mcgarvey acquired 47,700 shares of Purple Innovation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.48 per share, with a total value of $499,896.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 5,279,926 shares of company stock worth $60,756,383 over the last 90 days. 24.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

