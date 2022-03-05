Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) PT Raised to $36.00 at Lake Street Capital

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Lake Street Capital from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Lake Street Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on PSTG. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Pure Storage from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pure Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.75.

NYSE:PSTG opened at $29.41 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of -39.21 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Pure Storage has a 52-week low of $16.79 and a 52-week high of $35.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.51.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $708.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.93 million. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 15.40% and a negative net margin of 10.66%. The business’s revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pure Storage will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 26,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total transaction of $867,363.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pure Storage by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Pure Storage by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Pure Storage by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 28,604 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Pure Storage by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,894 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Pure Storage by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

