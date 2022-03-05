Pure Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,189 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in CSX by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 10,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC increased its position in CSX by 3.0% during the third quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 10,014 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in CSX by 3.8% during the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 8,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its position in CSX by 4.4% during the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 7,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in CSX by 3.1% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 9,923 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on CSX from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James dropped their price target on CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. TD Securities decreased their price objective on CSX from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on CSX from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.25.

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $37.43 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.58. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $29.31 and a 12 month high of $38.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.22.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 30.19%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. CSX’s payout ratio is presently 23.81%.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

