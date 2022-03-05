Pure Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 102.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,082 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,589 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 52,573,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,519,225,000 after acquiring an additional 4,232,223 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,162,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,077,023,000 after buying an additional 301,445 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,219,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,989,971,000 after buying an additional 350,578 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,788,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,070,000 after buying an additional 2,149,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,905,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,728 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $99.59 on Friday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $73.10 and a twelve month high of $104.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.32.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 6.00%. The business had revenue of $17.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 79.38%.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, Director Tracy A. Atkinson sold 5,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total value of $499,984.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 6,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total transaction of $672,744.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,749 shares of company stock valued at $3,344,416. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.58.

Raytheon Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.