Pure Financial Advisors LLC Buys 201 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 42.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 679 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 150.0% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 75.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 42 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 60.0% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 48 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in ServiceNow by 96.2% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 51 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

ServiceNow stock opened at $547.07 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $571.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $622.83. The company has a market cap of $109.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 479.89, a P/E/G ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.04. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $448.27 and a 52-week high of $707.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.03. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 3.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Lara Caimi sold 3,058 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.00, for a total transaction of $1,758,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 2,092 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.99, for a total value of $1,209,155.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,741 shares of company stock valued at $24,129,909. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

NOW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on ServiceNow from $715.00 to $615.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on ServiceNow from $715.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on ServiceNow from $820.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $650.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $694.07.

ServiceNow Company Profile (Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.