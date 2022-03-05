Pure Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. Webster Bank N. A. raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 14,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,022,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1,435.1% during the 4th quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 120,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,505,000 after buying an additional 112,655 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 20,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,289,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. 67.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CAT opened at $195.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $206.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.67 and a 12 month high of $246.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.93.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.22 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 12.73%. The company’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th were paid a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.50%.

In other news, Director David Maclennan purchased 480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $199.50 per share, for a total transaction of $95,760.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $1,150,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CAT shares. UBS Group upped their price target on Caterpillar from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Caterpillar from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Caterpillar from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Caterpillar from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.06.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

