Pure Financial Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 44,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 7,644 shares in the last quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 129.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 97,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,183,000 after purchasing an additional 54,852 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 81.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 64,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,262,000 after purchasing an additional 29,167 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 71,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,823,000 after buying an additional 10,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 315.0% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 69,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,702,000 after buying an additional 52,783 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSB opened at $50.90 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.69. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $50.60 and a one year high of $54.09.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.074 per share. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This is a boost from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

