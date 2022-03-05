Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $55.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.17 million. Puma Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 19.29% and a negative return on equity of 665.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.38) earnings per share.

Shares of PBYI stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.52. 2,241,678 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 585,340. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.37. The company has a market capitalization of $103.03 million, a PE ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 0.99. Puma Biotechnology has a 52 week low of $2.06 and a 52 week high of $11.95.

Get Puma Biotechnology alerts:

In other news, CEO Alan H. Auerbach sold 22,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total value of $72,971.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,023 shares of company stock valued at $118,106. 19.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 64.4% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,447 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Puma Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 44,867 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 13,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 86,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 23,044 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Puma Biotechnology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.25 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.45.

About Puma Biotechnology (Get Rating)

Puma Biotechnology, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It acquires and develops innovative products for the treatment of various forms of cancer. The company focuses on in-licensing drug candidates that are undergoing or have already completed initial clinical testing for the treatment of cancer and then seek to further develop those drug candidates for commercial use.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Puma Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.