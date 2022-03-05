Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $55.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.17 million. Puma Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 19.29% and a negative return on equity of 665.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.38) earnings per share.
Shares of PBYI stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.52. 2,241,678 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 585,340. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.37. The company has a market capitalization of $103.03 million, a PE ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 0.99. Puma Biotechnology has a 52 week low of $2.06 and a 52 week high of $11.95.
In other news, CEO Alan H. Auerbach sold 22,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total value of $72,971.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,023 shares of company stock valued at $118,106. 19.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Puma Biotechnology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.25 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.45.
About Puma Biotechnology (Get Rating)
Puma Biotechnology, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It acquires and develops innovative products for the treatment of various forms of cancer. The company focuses on in-licensing drug candidates that are undergoing or have already completed initial clinical testing for the treatment of cancer and then seek to further develop those drug candidates for commercial use.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Puma Biotechnology (PBYI)
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Receive News & Ratings for Puma Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.