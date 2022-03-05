PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.25.

PUBM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on PubMatic from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PubMatic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on PubMatic from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on PubMatic from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on PubMatic from $64.00 to $49.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of PUBM stock opened at $21.71 on Friday. PubMatic has a fifty-two week low of $20.56 and a fifty-two week high of $62.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.54 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.74.

In other PubMatic news, insider Amar K. Goel sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.82, for a total value of $883,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total value of $360,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 150,610 shares of company stock worth $4,549,309. 89.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of PubMatic in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,487,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of PubMatic by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 844,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,245,000 after purchasing an additional 9,041 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PubMatic by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 691,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,216,000 after purchasing an additional 81,969 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of PubMatic in the 4th quarter valued at about $23,173,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PubMatic by 67.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 675,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,010,000 after purchasing an additional 272,694 shares in the last quarter. 23.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

