PT XL Axiata Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTXKY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

PT XL Axiata Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTXKY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 40.9% from the January 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

PT XL Axiata Tbk stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,547. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.15. PT XL Axiata Tbk has a 12 month low of $2.66 and a 12 month high of $4.73.

Get PT XL Axiata Tbk alerts:

About PT XL Axiata Tbk (Get Rating)

PT XL Axiata Tbk engages in the provision of telephony services. It offers the following products and services: cellular mobile network, internet services provider, closed fixed network services, internet telephony service for public interest license, internet interconnection services, and packet switched local fixed network license.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PT XL Axiata Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT XL Axiata Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.