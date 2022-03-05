PT XL Axiata Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTXKY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

PT XL Axiata Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTXKY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 40.9% from the January 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
PT XL Axiata Tbk stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,547. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.15. PT XL Axiata Tbk has a 12 month low of $2.66 and a 12 month high of $4.73.
About PT XL Axiata Tbk (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PT XL Axiata Tbk (PTXKY)
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Receive News & Ratings for PT XL Axiata Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT XL Axiata Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.